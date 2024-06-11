Score Not One, but Two Anker Chargers for Less Than $15

In an effort to be more environmentally conscious, device-makers tend not to include a charger with the purchase of a new phone these days. This is good for the planet, but not getting a USB-C charger does mean an additional cost if you don't already have one sitting around. There are tons of options out there, though, and you don't have to go over your budget to get one -- or two -- from a big-name brand.

Right now, you can get two Anker 20-watt USB-C chargers for just $13. Amazon is also throwing in two USB-C cables, so you get even more for your money. This means you're essentially getting two sets of chargers for one low price. You can choose between black and white finishes, but do note that this limited-time deal could end at any moment.

Getting just a single charger and cable at this price would be a good deal, so getting two is impressive. Each charger has a 20-watt USB-C port, which is enough for fast-charging even the latest iPhones. A legacy USB-A port is also included for those who need it, and means you can charge more than one device at a time. The two USB-C cables are both 5 feet long.

A CNET colleague of mine bought these recently -- annoyingly at a higher price -- and says the chargers are well built, and the included cables are perfectly fine, if not particularly sturdy.

