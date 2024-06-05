Score Mega Savings During Bambu Lab's Anniversary Sale

It's Bambu Lab's second anniversary, and to celebrate, the company is offering huge savings that will catch your eye. We love Bambu's products as they frequently top our list of the best 3D printers. You can save up to $200 on some of our favorite models, such as the A1, P1S, and more. There are also some great discounts on accessories and filaments worth checking out too.

3D printing has recently become pretty popular. Previously, it was only available to a small group of people, but now, it is an entire ecosystem. Anyone can purchase and use a 3D printer as it is widely available. With so many kinds of 3D printers, picking one can be overwhelming. We love Bambu Lab's 3D printers because they are quick, versatile and accurate. Check out some of our top picks from the sale below.

A1 Series deals

A1 combo: $489 Save $70 The 3D printer is excellent, with fast, quality printing at a great price. Adding the AMS Lite elevates it to the best printer you can buy right now. Four-color printing for less than $600 is such a good price, I'm still shocked the company can manage it. The A1 creates a lot of waste when printing in color, but that is not a good reason not to buy this machine. Whether it is your first printer or another one for your collection, the A1 Combo is the number one printer to buy right now. $489 at Bambu Lab

P1 Series deals

P1S combo: $849 Save $100 The P1S is an updated version of our previous best 3D printer winner, the P1P. Each of the machine's updates —plastic side panels, glass top and door, camera, part fan and LED light—makes the P1S our number-one pick for an enclosed machine.

The quality of the models and the speed at which it can print them are amazing, and very few printers can do both of those things at anywhere near the same price. $849 at Bambu Lab

X1 Series deals

X1-Carbon combo: $1,299 Save $150 The X1C also includes an Automatic Material System, or AMS. That's a small unit that sits on top of the X1C and feeds four rolls of filament into it. An AMS lets you print a single model with four different colors, or it lets you use different materials in the same build. The Wi-Fi is rock solid and while also having an SD card slot, also seems to have more onboard memory, making it significantly faster than the P1P at transferring files. The X1C also comes equipped with a camera that allows for 1080p timelapse videos, print monitoring via the handy app and even live streaming in the latest update. $1,249 at Bambu Lab

Accessories and Filaments

Automatic Material System: $299 Save $50 The AMS is the part of the printer that gives you extra colors to work with. Most of the deals above come with one AMS, but being able to grab another means you can print up to 8 different colors. The P1P, P1S and X1 Carbon allow multiple AMS' so go crazy and get that color system while it's $100 off. $299 at Bambu Lab

What our expert (James Bricknell) thinks:

Bambu Lab has changed the landscape of 3D printing in the last two years, and while its printers are reasonably priced at the best of times, snagging a bargain makes sense. I've been working with and testing printers for the better part of a decade now, and these are the printers I would pick.

Beginners

If you want to buy your first 3D printer, I can't recommend the A1 Combo enough. It's tailor-made for new people wanting to get into the hobby, and with the AMS Lite color system, you can start printing four-color prints immediately.

Intermediate

The P series printers are the right bracket for those with more knowledge and need more control over their 3D printing. The P1P is the cheaper of the P series, but if you have a little more to spend, the P1S with an AMS is going to be a better all-round product. The enclosure makes it good for exotic filament, and the AMS works wonders.

Power users

While some of you might find the X1 Carbon to your liking, if you are creating a print farm for your business and you aren't printing carbon fiber or nylon-style filaments, then it's likely overkill. The P1S will do the job and save you $500 in the process. That $500 could go to getting you another AMS, for one of your machines, letting it print 8 colors at a time.

There are so many good deals that it's going to be hard to choose. However, if these 3D printers aren't cutting it for you, check out our list of the top 3D printer deals happening right now.