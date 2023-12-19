Score Major Discounts on the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 While You Still Can

Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Apple Watch Series 9 -- the two top watches in our best smartwatches for 2023 collection -- might soon be disappearing from shelves and online retailers, at least for customers in the US. Apple announced Monday that it plans to pause US sales for both models starting on Dec. 24 due to a patent infringement claim.

Here's the good news: Both models are actually on sale ahead of that deadline.

Right now, you can pick up the Apple Watch Ultra 2 for as little as $699 thanks to a discount with instant coupons at Amazon. The discounts vary by size and style, but you can get at least one model with the small band for under $700, while some models with the larger bands will cost you closer to $730. Both are nice discounts compared with the Apple Store price of $799.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the latest and greatest wearable the company offers. It has a huge 49mm display and high-precision GPS for use when you're out in the wilderness or when just want reliable data for your workouts. The extra-long battery life ensures you get multiple days from a single charge, and the rugged titanium case is strong yet light, perfect for your next adventure. You also get access to all the usual features, including fitness and activity tracking, heart rate monitoring, and more.

Meanwhile, the Apple Watch Series 9 is being sold for $70 off the Apple Store price -- $329 for the 41mm GPS model, $359 for the 45mm model. That model is smaller than the Ultra, lacks the Action Button and some of the extreme sports features of the Ultra, like the diving features, but is otherwise the state of the art when it comes to Apple wrist-based tech.

Note that the 2022 Apple Watch SE will not be affected by the sales pause, so there's no urgency there. The same goes for older Apple Watch models. But in the absence of a last-minute deal, the Series 9 and Ultra 2 watches may well disappear from store shelves by Christmas. That means you've got less than a week left to take advantage of this offer, and with the recent news, there's a good chance that it will be selling fast. We'd definitely recommend that you get your order in soon if you're hoping to take advantage of these savings.