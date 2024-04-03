X
Score Huge Savings With This Woot Sale on Stunning Samsung TVs

Picking up a new TV can be expensive, but this Woot sale will change all of that.

Samsung is a name that you may associate with the world of smartphones and tablets, but the company also makes some of the best TVs on the market. However, we all know that quality costs money, which means that Samsung's best models can often cost some eye-watering sums. But that doesn't always have to be the case. Right now a huge Woot sale has slashed the prices of some of the company's options, including the stunning Samsung The Frame models. With savings reaching into the many hundreds of dollars, can you afford for your next TV not to be a Samsung from this sale?

Many of the TVs are pretty high-end. If you want something new that's an OLED, the cheapest option is a 65-inch S90C Series that has quantum HDR and Dolby Atmos Object Tracking Sound Lite, going for just $1,448 rather than $2,598. There are also some solid QLED models up for grabs, like a new Samsung Neo QLED 4K QN85A Series that's on sale for $1,398 instead of $2,000. We'd be remiss not to mention Samsung's QLED The Terrace Outdoor TV, which, as the name suggests, is perfect for using outdoors. This new 65-inch model is going for $2,748 instead of $3,998. Of course, we also have to mention Samsung's The Frame TV, which is as much of a piece of art as it is a TV. You can grab a 43-inch version for just $728 or get the biggest option available, which is the 85-inch version, for $2,648

If none of the TVs in the complete Woot TV sale tickle your fancy, check out some other great TV deals we've rounded up.

