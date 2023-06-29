X
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you Accept
Throw Those Expired Contacts Out NowBest Soundbars for 2023CNET CouponsArctic Sea Could Be 'Ice-Free' in DecadesBest Satellite Internet ProvidersMeal Delivery Services RatedMortgage RatesBest Solar Companies
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Score Fourth of July Savings on Tech and Gaming With These Limited-Time Sales

With huge sales at Samsung, eBay, Newegg and more, now's the time to upgrade your gear.

cnet-deals-logo.png
cnet-deals-logo.png
CNET Commerce
The CNET commerce team scours the Web for the best deals on computers, electronics, phones, gadgets and much more...
See full bio
CNET Commerce
2 min read

With the Fourth of July weekend bearing down on us, and Fourth of July sales in full swing, it's the perfect time to pull the trigger on big-ticket tech items you've been eyeing up all year. From TVs and smart home gear to consoles, desk chairs and digital games, there are savings for everyone right now. We've rounded up some of our favorite deals below to make things easy for you, but be sure to shop soon, as these sales won't last for much longer.

ebay-4th-deals.png
eBay

eBay

Extra 20% off

eBay is celebrating Independence Day by taking an extra 20% off deals on home, tech and more. Simply use code SAVE4JULY4TH during checkout for up to a maximum of $500 in savings. That code is good for $72.50 off this Xbox One S, for example, with many more deals to choose from.

See at eBay
Three Samsung Frame TVs are displayed against an orange background.
Samsung/CNET

Samsung

Up to $800 off TVs, projectors and soundbars

In the market for a home theater upgrade? Samsung's huge sale on TVs and projectors can save you as much as $800 -- but only through July 2. Its fancy Freestyle projector is seeing a 25% discount right now, among many other options.

See at Samsung
Newegg Elite Deals sale
CNET

Newegg

Up to 50% off

Whether you need to update your PC gaming rig, grab an action cam or upgrade your smart home security, Newegg's current Elite Deals sale has got you covered with savings of up to 50%.

See at Newegg
Monoprice sale
CNET

Monoprice

20% off sitewide

From June 30 through July 4, you can save 20% sitewide at Monoprice. The retailer sells everything from TVs and tech accessories to small kitchen appliances and lawn games, so there's something for everyone. 

See at Monoprice
G2A Summer Playground sale graphic
G2A

G2A

Up to 57% off

G2A's ongoing Summer Playground Sale is taking as much as 57% off popular video games, such as Hogwarts Legacy, so you can fill out your PC game library for less. 

See at G2A

Welcome to CNET Coupons, the first stop before you shop, featuring a multitude of deals and discounts from top online retailers. Simply head over to our coupon page and type in your favorite store or brands to find all the deals available for the week. 

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image

Computing Guides

Laptops
Desktops & Monitors
Computer Accessories
Photography
Tablets & E-Readers
3D Printers