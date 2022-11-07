Score 5 Discount Deals on Select Shoe Styles at Famous Footwear Today

There's never been a better chance to save money on apparel than right now. In contrast to the year-round availability of low-priced shirts, jeans and coats, shoe stores rarely provide significant discounts throughout the year. Currently, Famous Footwear is offering five .

To kick things off, Famous Footwear is offering 60% off clearance. Brands including Dr. Scholl's, Baretraps and Zodiac are on sale here. Sneakers, sandals, heels and even a few pairs of boots can be found for as little as $20.

There are four more deals available. Here are your options right now:

from favorite brands including Roxy, Sperry and Blowfish Malibu, when you use the promo code FAVEBRANDS at checkout

at checkout shoe styles

are under $40

using the code ACTFAST through Nov. 8

Specific shoe availability depends on the deal. If you need simple slip-on shoes, grab these for women for $45 (save 18%). These are another excellent option and only cost $40. I own a pair of these shoes and can attest to their comfort.

If you're into Nike shoes, check out these for men that are normally $80, but you can get them for $55 (save 31%). A pair of for women are $52 (save 26%) and are made for medium and wide feet. There are several styles available for kids as well. Check on these for $40 (save 11%) from Vans, and put these from Nike on babies and toddlers for $40 as well.

Shoes in the are a mix of options from the promotions already available, and shoes that are not regularly on sale.

Check out the entire sale at for discounted shoes for any season.