Deals

Score 5 Discount Deals on Select Shoe Styles at Famous Footwear Today

If you need new shoes for any season, this is the ultimate deal for boots, sneakers and more.

Robin Mosley
2 min read
Famous Footwear

There's never been a better chance to save money on apparel than right now. In contrast to the year-round availability of low-priced shirts, jeans and coats, shoe stores rarely provide significant discounts throughout the year. Currently, Famous Footwear is offering five holiday specials with discounts of up to 60% off.

To kick things off, Famous Footwear is offering 60% off clearance. Brands including Dr. Scholl's, Baretraps and Zodiac are on sale here. Sneakers, sandals, heels and even a few pairs of boots can be found for as little as $20. 

There are four more deals available. Here are your options right now:

Specific shoe availability depends on the deal. If you need simple slip-on shoes, grab these Blowfish Malibu 4Earth Martina slip-on sneakers for women for $45 (save 18%). These women's Clay lace-up sneakers are another excellent option and only cost $40. I own a pair of these shoes and can attest to their comfort.

If you're into Nike shoes, check out these Nike Retaliation 4 training sneakers for men that are normally $80, but you can get them for $55 (save 31%). A pair of Flex Experience 11 running sneakers for women are $52 (save 26%) and are made for medium and wide feet. There are several styles available for kids as well. Check on these kids' Vans Ward low-top sneakers for $40 (save 11%) from Vans, and put these multicolored running shoes from Nike on babies and toddlers for $40 as well.

Shoes in the flash sale are a mix of options from the promotions already available, and shoes that are not regularly on sale. 

Check out the entire sale at Famous Footwear today for discounted shoes for any season.

