Score Ecoflow Portable Power Stations at All-Time Low Pricing for Earth Day

It's Earth Day, which means there are plenty of deals on eco-friendly products worth snagging right now. If you've been considering investing in a portable power station so that you have backup power in emergencies or while you're off the grid, now's the time to take the plunge. Wellbots is knocking an extra $200 off the already discounted Ecoflow Delta 2 power station and throwing in free shipping as well, bringing the cost down to as low as $599. That's the lowest price we've seen. All you have to do to score this incredible offer is enter our exclusive promo code ECOCNET200 at checkout.

The Ecoflow Delta 2 power station is rated at 1,024Wh and can handle up to 15 devices at once. A full charge should take only 80 minutes via the AC input, which gets you back on the go faster than many competitors. Plus, you can pair this device with solar panels for charging while you're off-grid, though you will have to purchase those panels separately. Additionally, it has smart app control to help you keep track of charging data and customize your device settings as needed. You can snag one right now for just $599 when you use the promo code.

For a tougher load, you can wire in a secondary battery module, taking the capacity from 1,024Wh to 2,048Wh. Wellbots is offering a kit with Ecoflow Delta 2, along with an extra battery expansion, all for just $899 right now when you apply the same promo code.

