Score Discounts on Supplies, Tech and More at Office Depot's Refresh and Renew Sale

We're in the second week of the New Year, and deals are still rolling in to help you be successful or prepared for the entire year. Today, Office Depot is running a refresh and renew sale that offers up to 50% off select supplies, up to 60% off select furniture and up to 30% off select tech. No matter what you need, you'll come away from this sale with something affordable for your home.
Since there are hundreds of products on sale, here are just a few standouts across all three categories. Starting with office furniture, This Serta Smart Layers Arlington Air bonded executive chair is a $260 (save $120) high-back chair that's designed for long hours with its built-in padded seat and backrest. For a midback task chair, check out this Realspace Mayhart vinyl chair for $93 (save $137). This chair provides lumbar support for everyone up to 275 pounds. If you need a breathable office chair, get the Realspace Jaxby mesh mid-back task chair for $160 (save $80).
For those of you looking for affordable and simple office laptops and desktops, you can snag an Asus VivoBook 17X laptop for $680 (save $170). With a 17.3-inch screen, 12GB of memory and 256GB SSD, there's enough here to run your programs and simple games. Should you want an all-in-one desktop, a HP 23.8-inch all-in-one is just $710 (save $70). If you grab this desktop you'll have 8GB and 256GB SSD.
Finally, if you're interested in office supplies, you can get up to 40% off planners and office essentials, as well as up to 35% off writing utensils.
Head over to Office Depot for more deals on your productivity needs this year.