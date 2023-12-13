Score Cheap Airfare for Life With an $80 Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus Subscription
If you want to save a ton of money on flights, this lifetime subscription to Dollar Flight Club is the perfect travel companion.
If you travel a lot, then you know how expensive it can get, especially if you're going for international or long-distance flights. While it's true that there are a lot of resources and places you can go hunting for deals, it can often be time-consuming. Plus, it's not always easy to figure out if you've found the best deal or not. That's where Dollar Flight Club comes in. It finds and aggregates all the best prices to save you the trouble, and even better, it can present you with deals you hadn't considered before, netting you a cheap flight somewhere.
If that sounds good to you, then you can grab a lifetime Premium Plus subscription from StackSocial for just $80, which is a considerable 95% discount on the usual price.
The Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus plan gives you access to savings on flights in business, premium economy and economy seating, and includes both domestic and international deals. Once you sign up and add your home airports (choose up to four departing airports) you'll get instant alerts via email and can book whenever and wherever using the web or the app, which is available for iOS and Android devices.
Plus, you can get perks and discounts of up to 50% off from various partners, including Babbel, Acanela Expeditions and Huckberry, as well as access to a variety of travel tips from DFC experts to help you plan your next adventure. If high flight prices have been stopping you from booking the vacation of your dreams, now's the time to invest in a service that can help you find the best discounts, curated and delivered directly to you. Also, be sure to check out these great travel tech gifts for the holiday season (even if you're shopping for yourself).
StackSocial is also offering a lifetime Dollar Flight Club Premium subscription for just $40, which is a pared down version that has access to around 70% of the deals and you can set a start and departure point.
