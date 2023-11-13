Score Black Friday Pricing on Ring Doorbells and Security Cameras

With holiday travel on the horizon, keeping your eyes on your property even when you're away can give you peace of mind. There's a wide variety of smart devices, from home security cameras to video doorbell cameras, and right now, thanks to some early Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts it's a great time to invest.

Currently, both Wellbots and Amazon are offering some steep discounts on popular Ring video doorbells, and cameras, which means you can get yourself set up before you hit the road or head out to the next holiday soiree.

The Ring Battery Doorbell Plus -- a 2023 release that includes two-way talk and motion detection -- is on sale at Amazon for $120, a savings of $60. And the second-generation Ring Video Doorbell is just $50 right now, which saves close to 50% on its list price. While it lacks some of the more advanced features of the newer Pro 2, it's got the basics you need, including 1080p HD video, night vision, motion detection and Alexa.

For folks looking for a more versatile camera to check on things while they're away, the third-gen Ring Stick Up Cam is a solid bet. This model is battery-operated and weatherproof, meaning you can use it both indoors and outside. It offers 1080p HD video, infrared night vision, two-way audio and more, and right now the Ring Stick Up Cam is $60 at Amazon, a 40% savings off the regular price of $100. You'll also find the second-generation Ring Indoor Cam at Amazon for $30 -- half off the regular retail price.

There are plenty of other models available at bargain prices, including floodlight cameras, as well as the Ring Stickup Camera which can be scored for $60 at Amazon and is currently on sale at Wellbots for the same price. Be sure to browse all of Amazon's top Black Friday Ring deals, which include price cuts of up to 50% off. While the Wellbots Black Friday Ring deals are still in effect, there are fewer deals to be had at the time of this writing, with a few of the previous deals no longer available.

It's worth noting that Ring has partnered with local police departments and has also seen its users' data leaked in the past, so before you make a purchase, be sure to familiarize yourself with Ring's privacy statement and determine your comfort level with the company's policies.