Score Big Savings With This Woot Sale on Samsung TVs
If you've been wanting to pick up a new TV but haven't found anything that fits your budget, this Woot sale might have just what you need.
Samsung makes a lot of products, from appliances to phones and tablets, but one area where it does particularly well is TVs. In fact, Samsung makes some of the best TVs on the market, so it's no surprise that they are highly sought after -- and expensive. Luckily, there's a massive sale at Woot on new models, so you can pick up one of Samsung's high-end TVs for a relatively low price. There are also TVs from LG and Vizio, but the star of the sale is Samsung.
Many of the TVs are pretty high-end. If you want something new that's an OLED, the cheapest option is a 65-inch S90C Series that has quantum HDR and Dolby Atmos Object Tracking Sound Lite, going for just $1,448 rather than $2,598. There are also some solid QLED models up for grabs, like a new Samsung Neo QLED 4K QN85A Series that's on sale for $1,390 instead of $2,000. We'd be remiss not to mention Samsung's QLED The Terrace Outdoor TV, which, as the name suggests, is perfect for using outdoors. This new 65-inch model is going for $2,748 instead of $3,998. Of course, we also have to mention Samsung's The Frame TV, which is as much of a piece of art as it is a TV. You can grab a 43-inch version for just $728 or get the biggest option available, which is the 85-inch version, for $2,648
If none of the TVs in the complete Woot TV sale tickle your fancy, check out some other great TV deals we've rounded up.
