Score Better Than Prime Day Pricing on Apple's M1 Pro MacBook Pro Models

Amazon Prime Day may be over for another year but the MacBook deals continue. Right now, Amazon is offering further discounts on Apple's M1 Pro MacBook Pro models, slashing prices by as much as $250. The markdowns apply to both and versions and make for the best prices we've seen to date on these machines.

If you want the Apple's largest laptop, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is for you. It packs in a gorgeous 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion and 1600 nits of peak brightness. Inside, the devices are powered by Apple's M1 Pro chip with 10‑core CPU, 16‑core GPU and 16GB RAM. Both the 512GB and 1TB configurations are discounted by $250 at Amazon right now making them more affordable than during the official Prime Day sale.

On the smaller side, the more portable 14-inch MacBook Pro is available for as little as $1,799 which is $200 off. The best deal, however, is on the 1TB model which has $250 shaved off its price today and is down to a new record low. That machine is also running Apple's M1 Pro chip with its 10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU, as well as 16GB of RAM.

Today's discounts on Apple's high-end laptops are just some of the many remaining Prime Day deals you can still shop, though it's likely the deals will begin to dwindle soon with Prime Day having come to an end and most competing anti-Prime Day sales beginning to wrap up.