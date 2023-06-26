You Can Score an Apple Pencil From Just $79 at Amazon Right Now

Apple's sleek iPads are among our favorite tablets for creative types, and if you're an artist looking to make the most of yours, you'll also want to make sure you've got the compatible Apple Pencil as well. These styluses are designed to function seamlessly with Apple's tablets, and right now, you've got a rare chance to pick one up at a discount.

Amazon and Best Buy are both offering $20 off the first-gen model, and $40 off the second-gen model, dropping prices down to $79 and $89 respectively. These are some of the the best Apple Pencil deals with close to all-time low pricing for both models. There's no set expiration for these deals, so be sure to get your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on the savings.