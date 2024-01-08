Score an Unlocked Galaxy Z Flip for Up to $175 Off at Amazon Right Now
Get one of the best foldable phones for one of the lowest prices we've seen.
If you've been dreaming of having a foldable phone this year but the price has held you back, we've got a solution for you. We found our favorite foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip, discounted right now at Amazon at one of the best prices we've seen. Unlike flip phones of earlier years, the Z Flip offers tons of great features in a small, compact package, with the 3.4-inch outer cover screen being one of its biggest perks, as CNET phone guru Lisa Eadicicco noted. It also has a super fast Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, and when fully open, it's 6.7 inches, so you get a lot of phone for the size.
Right now at Amazon, you can get the Galaxy Z Flip 256 GB model in mint, lavender or cream for $875, which is a $125 savings on the regular price of $1,000. Opt for the same phone in graphite and you can get it for $829, a $171 discount. If you want even more storage, the Galaxy Z Flip 512 GB model is also on sale in all four color variants for $945, a savings of $175.
As of right now, all colors are in stock, but you'll want to act fast because prices fluctuate on Amazon, as does stock, and getting the unlocked foldable Z Flip at this price won't last long. It's worth noting that Amazon also offers a trade-in program that lets you save up to $401 in exchange for your old phone.
