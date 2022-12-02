Gifts for $25 or Less Spotify Wrapped Neuralink Brain Chip Black Hole Burps Light of 1,000 Trillion Suns Stamp Price Increase Streaming Services to Cancel Melatonin Rival Monkeypox Renamed
Deals

Score an Extra 40% Off Mugs, Umbrellas, Jewelry and More at Rifle Paper Co.

Nab beautifully designed stationery and other trinkets for the people who love highly decorated home essentials.

Robin Mosley
With the holidays approaching, you're undoubtedly scrambling to find the perfect present. This holiday season, Rifle Paper Co. is having a deal where you can get an extra 40% off all presents for the home with the code SALE40.

See at Rifle Paper Co.

One of Rifle Paper Co.'s best qualities is the use of graphic, bold and colorful patterns and colors in all of their products, especially its stationery. This time around, Rifle Paper Co. is selling candles, holiday-themed vases, serving trays and other home goods during their annual holiday sale.

Get started on your holiday shopping with a floral pair of pajamas. With the discount included, this $74 two piece pajama set is an emerald peacock print made from 100% recycled charmeuse. Other styles for the same price includes menagerie (animal and florals) and strawberry fields.

The last deal didn't have shoes on sale, but this time around there are several available. Slip on a pair of Lottie kickback sneakers for $46. These Keds look as if they're laceup shoes, but they slip right on. And this pair has vibrant floral pattern that will stand out anywhere. Want a pair of Keds boots? Grab these suede garden party Cooper boots for $54.

You can also get a $22 large rectangle serving tray with floral designs, $19 recipe tin for the person who writes recipes on cards and pomegranate everyday tote $50.

If you're looking for a good sale on presents for folks who adore home essentials, look no further. You can find more about this sale by heading over to Rifle Paper Co. today.

