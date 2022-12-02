Score an Extra 40% Off Mugs, Umbrellas, Jewelry and More at Rifle Paper Co.

With the holidays approaching, you're undoubtedly scrambling to find the perfect present. This holiday season, Rifle Paper Co. is having a deal where you can get an all presents for the home with the code SALE40.

One of Rifle Paper Co.'s best qualities is the use of graphic, bold and colorful patterns and colors in all of their products, especially its stationery. This time around, Rifle Paper Co. is selling candles, holiday-themed vases, serving trays and other home goods during their annual holiday sale.

Get started on your holiday shopping with a floral pair of pajamas. With the discount included, this $74 is an emerald peacock print made from 100% recycled charmeuse. Other styles for the same price includes (animal and florals) and .

The last deal didn't have shoes on sale, but this time around there are several available. Slip on a pair of for $46. These Keds look as if they're laceup shoes, but they slip right on. And this pair has vibrant floral pattern that will stand out anywhere. Want a pair of Keds boots? Grab these suede for $54.

You can also get a $22 with floral designs, $19 for the person who writes recipes on cards and pomegranate $50.

If you're looking for a good sale on presents for folks who adore home essentials, look no further. You can find more about this sale by heading over to today.