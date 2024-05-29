Score an Extra $150 Off This Already Discounted Jackery Portable Power Station

Memorial Day just passed, which means summer is here. Planning for summer trips can also mean planning for on-the-go power. Whether you're looking to keep tech charged on your outdoor adventures, or you need a backup during weather-caused outages, a portable power source is essential.

The feature-packed Jackery Explorer 500 is going for $349 on Amazon right now, and it's a bargain for the price. The feature-rich models are usually priced quite high, so at the record-low price of $349, you're getting a lot of power for your buck. The power station costs $530 and is already discounted to $499, and an on-page coupon for $150 off takes it to just $349.

The Jackery Explorer 500 is one of the most portable units out there, with the manufacturer equating its size to a basketball. The power station includes one AC outlet, three USB-A ports, two DC ports and one auto port. It features a lithium-ion battery pack designed to maximize the power. You can also add an optional solar panel to keep the power station charged. Though the price doesn't include this panel, right now on Amazon, you can get a compatible, foldable solar panel for $269, thanks to a $30 on-page coupon.

Jackery is a trusted brand when it comes to portable power sources, and the Jackery Explorer 1000 also has a similar discount, knocking $380 off the price for Prime members. These are some record-low prices, so we don't expect them to last long. If you've been considering a compact, portable charger, it's a great time to snap one up.