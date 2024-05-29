Score an Anker Portable iPhone Charger From as Little as $12 Post-Memorial Day

For world travelers and daily commuters alike, having a portable charger can go a long way in avoiding inconveniences. If good things come in small packages, then the Anker Nano power bank for iPhone is definitely proof of that fact. It comes with either a Lightning or USB-C connector, so there's an option for any iPhone model and prices start as low as $12 following Memorial Day sales.

Anker makes a wide array of portable chargers, and it's a brand that frequently makes our list of the best portable power banks. With this charger, you don't need a cord. The Nano plugs directly into an iPhone via Lightning or USB-C, and the latter works with Android smartphones too.

It's a portable bank with 5,000 mAh battery power, which Anker claims will charge an iPhone from 0 to 43% in 30 minutes. It's compact, just over 3 inches long and 1.45 inches wide and weighs 3.5 ounces, a big perk because a lot of portable banks can get heavy.

The black Lightning-equipped model is the cheapest, suitable for iPhone 14 models or older. It's down to $18 with a $6 on-page coupon dropping it to just $12 which is an absolute steal. If you're using an iPhone 15 device or an Android phone, ypu'll need to go for the USB-C model which starts as low as $15. Note the full discount is just for Prime members and only applies to the cream color. Other colors are available from $19 with Prime.