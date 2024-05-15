Score Almost 90% Off Microsoft Office and Windows 11 Pro With This Bundle Deal

Microsoft Office is pretty much an essential for laptops and PCs these days. If your device doesn't come with it already installed, however, the monthly subscription can start to add up. Enter StackSocial: The deals site has an offer right now where you can get lifetime access to Office Professional Plus 2019 and Windows 11 Pro for only $50.

That's a discount of 88% when you consider that Office Professional Plus 2019 has a suggested list price of $229 while Windows 11 Pro regularly goes for $199. Together that's $428, meaning this massive price drop comes out to a discount of $378. It's a lifetime license so you don't ever have to worry about renewing a subscription. Keep in mind this subscription is limited to only one device. Be sure to snag yours soon if you're interested, as this deal isn't expected to stick around much longer.

Windows 11 Pro is the most advanced Microsoft OS at the moment and includes some exclusive features that you don't get with the base version of Windows 11. That includes Microsoft Remote Desktop, BitLocker device encryption, Windows Sandbox, Hyper-V, Azure Active Directory and more. This offer includes lifetime access for up to three devices, but not all PCs will be compatible, so be sure to check if yours meets the system requirements before you purchase.

This bundle also includes lifetime access to Microsoft Office Professional Plus apps, which are used by schools and businesses around the world. The 2019 version is now a generation old and doesn't include Microsoft Teams, but will still allow you to access popular programs including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook and more. This one-time purchase is a serious bargain compared with the usual subscription price for Microsoft 365, which starts at $7 a month or $70 for the year. Just note this deal includes lifetime access for only a single device, and Microsoft's extended support for Office 2019 will end on Oct. 14, 2025.

Even so, this is a solid way to upgrade a laptop that doesn't come with Windows 11 Pro or to gain access to Microsoft's apps without signing up for a monthly payment. And if you're in the market for new hardware too, be sure to check out our list of the best laptop deals available right now.