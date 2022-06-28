You Can Score Affordable Stranger Things T-Shirts With This Exclusive Deal

Are you a fan of Stranger Things and want to commemorate the end of the season with a cool new shirt? For a limited time, Mediocritee is offering an exclusive sale on through July 18. And when you use the code ELEVENFS at checkout, you'll get free shipping too.

If you're unfamiliar with Mediocritee, it's a website dedicated to deals on shirts, some of which are created by indie designers. It's always easy for you to find what you're looking for because there are only two options on the site when there's a special deal. And this exclusive deal is no different.

Right now, you can choose between either an Eleven or a Vecna shirt, both of which come in black and red. If you want one shirt, you'll pay $14 and for two, you'll pay just $21.

The quality of Mediocritee shirts is great. I've worn them for a few months now, and they're still in good shape (and I still receive compliments, too). While these shirts aren't made with my favorite shirt fabric, bamboo, they're still soft on the skin with their combed ring spun cotton blend. You can also expect these tees to be true to size, and when you wash them, they still keep its shape.

If you're looking for Stranger Things apparel, look no further than this deal before the sale ends.