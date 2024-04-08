Score a Year-Long Microsoft 365 Subscription for Your Entire Family for Only $75

With a Microsoft 365 subscription, you'll be able to access so many popular and useful productivity apps for you personal or professional use. And getting your subscription via StackSocial helps you save a few bucks but right now. A year-long individual plan is going for just $50, $20 off, or you can get a 12- or 15-month subscription to a family plan with a discount of up to 40% versus paying monthly at Microsoft.

Each of these subscriptions offers access to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook and more for up to six users, which is likely more than enough for the average family. Alongside those apps, you'll also be able to use Microsoft Defender, OneDrive, MS Editor, Clipchamp and OneNote while this subscription works on PC, Mac and even mobile platforms.

There are a couple of things to take note of here, however. You'll need to redeem your subscription code within 30 days of purchase and while you will get 6TB of OneDrive data with a family plan, that's restricted to 1TB per user. That's still a lot of space to store all your files online, but worth noting that each user has that limit.

Now that you've saved money on your Microsoft productivity suite, maybe it's time to spend that cash on a new laptop for school or work. We can even help you save money there, thanks to our constantly updated list of the best laptop deals on the internet.