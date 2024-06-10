Score a Shark AI Robot Vacuum for Only $300 at Best Buy

Stop circling back to the same chores over and over. With robot vacuums, you'll cut down your to-do list, saving you time and energy. These devices will clean your floors for you, and if you set up a schedule, they'll do so automatically, freeing you up to tackle other tasks or get some rest while still keeping your floors clean and tidy. While robot vacs are convenient options, they can get costly. That's even more true when you opt for devices with all the bells and whistles.

Fortunately, there are usually deals available that cut the cost of these helpful devices. Right now Best Buy has marked down the Shark AI Ultra Robot to just $300, a discount of 50%. The vacuum comes with a self-emptying base, which means you won't need to clean it out after every vacuuming session. This offer is subject to change, so we recommend acting fast if you want to nab one at this price.

The Shark RV2502AE robot vacuum comes equipped with a lot of great features, including object detection, lidar precision home mapping and 360-degree sensors. Additionally, this vac swaps the traditional bristles of a brush roll for silicone fins, which should decrease hair wrap and provide an extra deep clean. It also has HEPA filtration, which captures and traps 99.97% of dust and allergens.

It has a runtime of up to 120 minutes per charge, so it can tackle the whole home in one go. If it does need to return to the dock for a recharge, this vacuum will return where it left off once it's charged up and ready to go. You can also set schedules so that it cleans automatically when it's most convenient for you. Plus, you can initiate on-demand cleaning, including targeted deep cleaning of high-traffic areas whenever you need to, and you can do it all with voice control using Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

Because the included XL self-emptying base holds up to 60 days of dirt, dust and debris, you will only need to empty it every two months on average, taking a little bit more off your plate.

For more convenient home updates you can score at a discount, including smart lighting, plugs, speakers and more, check out our roundup of smart home deals happening now.