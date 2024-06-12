Score a Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite at Its Lowest Price Ever

Samsung makes some of the best tech gear out there, and its tablets are no exception. They're perfect for fans of the Android ecosystem, and they tend to be less expensive than iPads, too. Despite this, it's always nice to be able to snag new tech for a lower price, and you can do just that with this discount on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) for only $230 at Amazon. That's a discount of $100 compared to its regular price tag of $330, and it's the lowest price we've seen for this tablet. Note that Amazon deals like this tend to disappear without notice, so keep that in mind as you browse this deal.

This version of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is equipped with 64GB of storage space and includes an S Pen. Along with being a great tablet to work on, it supports Dolby Atmos sound, so you can enjoy your favorite music and streaming content, too. You can increase storage space on your tablet by adding a microSD chip to the allotted slot. Samsung DeX lets you open multiple windows, send them to other devices and control them from your tablet, giving the tablet a "desktop OS" feel, according to CNET reviewer Joshua Goldman. At 10.4 inches, this tablet is easy to carry around in your purse or backpack.

If you're looking for a tablet with slightly more storage space, the 128GB version of the S6 is currently on sale for only $260, down from its regular price of $400. That saves you $140. That version of the S6 tablet has a battery life of up to 14 hours and lets you use QuickShare to share photos and media with other Samsung devices.

