Score a Pair of JBL Earbuds for as Low as $30 With This Amazon Deal

If you commute a lot or work in an environment where you don't get a ton of privacy, then having a solid pair of wireless earbuds to drown everything out can be important. Luckily, JBL makes some pretty solid earbuds at very reasonable prices and, even better, there's a great sale on a variety of them at Amazon right now. You can get a pair at 40% off, which is pretty significant, even though they're already budget-friendly.

One of the cheapest options you can get in the Amazon sale is the JBL Vibe 200TWS for just $30. They have a pretty good fit and relatively deep bass for something you'd find at this price point. It also has dual connectivity, so you can just use one bud at a time and let the other charge, which is an excellent feature. That said, it's important to note that these aren't noise canceling, although the fit does help a little with blocking out the sound.

If you want something with superior battery performance and fit, then you'll probably want the JBL Tune 230NC. They have a similar type of Pure Bass sound that's great for those bass lovers, although don't expect to get the same performance as a high-end pair of headphones. Luckily, it does have active noise cancellation, so if you're looking for that, you can grab these earbuds for $60 rather than the usual $100.

On the other hand, if you're looking for something that has a more neutral sound, then the JBL Tune 130NC is the way to go. It's priced the same as the 230NC at $60, so you can pick either up depending on what you need. Also, the Tune 130NC tends to have slightly better noise cancellation when it comes to ambient sounds, which is another thing to consider.

All in all, there are some great budget prices here, but if you still want something a bit different, check out these other earbud deals for alternatives as well.