Score a Ninja Creami Deluxe for Up to $70 Off at QVC With This Coupon Code

The Ninja Creami has become something of a phenomenon of late, and it's easy to see why. It's a frozen treat maker that's gone viral on TikTok and has proved to be wildly popular with people who've taken it for a spin. It's great for making all kinds of things, including ice cream, sorbet, milkshakes and more. And now you can put one on your kitchen counter with a discount of $30 at QVC.

You can score additional savings of $20 with the HELLO20 coupon code at checkout. If you're a new QVC customer, you can get up to $40 off with this deal when making your first purchase. The Ninja Creami Deluxe would normally retail for about $250, but this deal at QVC means you can snag one for just $220. Deals like this tend to go fast, so keep that in mind if you want to take advantage of it.

The Ninja Creami Deluxe has impressive upgrades compared to the previous generation. For starters, using the container is much easier now, with a slide-in-and-twist function that avoids having to guess where to place the container. The timer on the machine is no longer a progress bar but instead gives you the time in minutes, which takes out the guesswork in terms of how long it will take to make something.

Hey, did you know? CNET Deals texts are free, easy and save you money.

As for what you can make in the Ninja Creami Deluxe, you get many options broken down into the scoopable and the drinkable. For scoopables, you have ice cream, light ice cream, sorbet, gelato, frozen yogurt and Italian ice. Drinkables include milkshakes, slushies, frozen drinks and the eponymous Creamicinno.

It isn't every day that you get to save money on something so popular and we reckon that the Ninja Creami Deluxe might just become one of those kitchen essentials that we should all have at home.