Score a Microsoft Office Professional Plus License for Almost 90% Off

Just about every computer is equipped with Microsoft Office these days. With the software used everywhere from schools, to businesses, to homes, Microsoft Office is the go-to for millions of people. But if your device does not already have access, it can be a costly bit of software to get your hands on. There are subscription options, of course, but you might not want to go that route for any number of reasons.

If you're tired of monthly subscription fees, check out this limited-time Microsoft Office deal at StackSocial. You can get your hands on a lifetime Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 license for just $25 for Windows or Office Home & Business 2019 for Mac, and enjoy access to the apps for the life of your machine. That's a huge discount of 89% off, but it's this deal isn't going to last long, so act fast to get yours now.

There are two versions of Office here. Mac users will get the Home and Business suite of apps, which includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams Classic and OneNote, while Windows users will get the Professional Plus version with additional apps like Publisher and Access. Just keep in mind that you won't get Microsoft Teams on the Windows version.

This isn't the latest version of Office, but compared with signing up for the Microsoft 365 subscription suite, which costs $7 a month or $70 a year for individuals, StackSocial's offer is a great deal. There is a free online version of Microsoft Office out there that you can use, but it lacks several features, so this may be a better option. And Apple users can now score Outlook as a free app for the Mac. Even so, the additional productivity apps available may make this bundle a sound investment.

Some important things to note: You'll get a one-time use code for a single computer, which means you won't be able to download these apps on multiple devices. That means that if you upgrade to a new computer or your current one dies, you likely won't be able to transfer the suite. These licenses also lack some of the added conveniences you'll get with a 365 subscription, including OneDrive cloud storage and cloud-based AI features, including Microsoft Copilot. Additionally, these apps should work for as long as your computer does.

Now that you have some sweet new software, you might need a computer to go with it. Be sure to check out our regularly updated list of the best laptop deals to make sure you don't overpay.