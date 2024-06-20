Score a Microsoft 365 Subscription for an Entire Year Without Paying Full Price
Save up to 35% off when you purchase either a family or individual subscription to Microsoft 365 for a full year.
A Microsoft 365 subscription is almost essential for everyone to have these days. The productivity apps are extremely useful for your personal and professional use. Thanks to StackSocial, you don't have to pay full price for a subscription, either. A year-long individual plan is going for just $45, a whopping 35% off, or you can get a 12-month subscription to a family plan for only $80, which is still a sizable 20% off.
Each of these subscriptions offers access to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook and more for up to six users, which is more than enough for the average family. Alongside those apps, you'll also be able to use Microsoft Defender, OneDrive, MS Editor, Clipchamp and OneNote, while this subscription works on PC, Mac and even mobile platforms.
There are a couple of things to take note of here, however. You'll need to redeem your subscription code within 30 days of purchase and while you will get 6TB of OneDrive data with a family plan, that's restricted to 1TB per user. That's still a lot of space to store all your files online, but worth noting that each user has that limit.
Now that you've saved money on your Microsoft productivity suite, maybe it's time to spend that cash on a new laptop for school or work. We can help you save money there too, thanks to our constantly updated list of the best laptop deals on the internet.
CNET is always covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, and sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers. And peruse our gift guide, which includes a full range of ideas for birthdays, anniversaries and more.