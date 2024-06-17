Score a BJ's Membership for Only $20 for the Whole Year

Memberships to a warehouse retailer, such as BJ's Wholesale Club, can be well worth the cost. The membership fees are usually offset by all the savings you get when you buy in bulk. Not only does it save you money, but it can save time as well by reducing the number of trips you have to take to various stores. A warehouse club membership is a useful way to get lots of everyday essentials for less. And a membership to BJ's doesn't need to break the bank thanks to this deal from StackSocial, which scores you 63% off the usual annual membership price. That brings the price down to just $20 for the first year. Keep in mind, the membership will autorenew at full price after your first year ends.

If you're not familiar with it, BJ's is a wholesale warehouse that you pay a membership fee for, similar to Costco and Sam's Club. Not only does BJ's sell everyday goods and food, but it also has a wide selection of electronics, like TVs and robot vacuums, as well as furniture, clothing, jewelry, toys and more. Depending on what you purchase or how often you go, the membership will usually pay for itself in no time.

Keep in mind that this deal is only available for new BJ's members. Also, membership must be activated within 30 days of buying this deal. Lastly, when you get this deal, remember you are signing up for an autorenewal membership. Once your first year is over, you will be charged the regular price of $55 for every year after that.