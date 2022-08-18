Score a 62% Discount on a NordVPN Subscription for a Limited Time

There are plenty of reasons to use a VPN, but the month-to-month prices can put a lot of potential users off. NordVPN, however, is currently giving you the chance to to its service, helping to bring the monthly cost down as low as $3. The best VPN deal in this sale applies to NordVPN's two-year plan, which is billed at $83.43 upfront for the first two years plus you'll get three months on top of that at no extra cost. The one-year plan is available at a 39% discount, too.

NordVPN is one of the best VPN services, with no logs, solid speeds and a generous simultaneous connection count of six devices (most competitors offer five or fewer). Its service offers over 5,000 servers in close to 60 countries worldwide and a privacy-friendly Panamanian jurisdiction. NordVPN also has a dedicated IP option, a kill-switch feature, and the ability to VPN into Tor.

It's worth noting that NordVPN suffered a limited data breach in 2018. Though no user-identifying information was involved, the company conducted multiple security audits and a bug bounty program was set up following the breach. The fact that no user data was compromised served to further verify that NordVPN keeps no logs of user activity and our most recent NordVPN review found it to still be a top choice.

In February, NordVPN and Surfshark announced the two companies were merging, though they stated that they will continue to operate autonomously. So far, that's proven to be the case, though we continue to update our reviews for Nord and Surfshark in light of these changes.