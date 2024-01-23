Score a 50-Inch Samsung QLED TV for Under $450 Today Only
This deal on Samsung's Q60C will net you a mid-to-high-end TV for a bargain price.
If you'd like to buy a new TV, then one of the best brands is Samsung, and more specifically, the Q60 lineup is pretty well-priced while packing a ton of features under the hood. While the deal we've found today is on the Q60C, the Q60B has appeared on our list of best TVs, so you know the TV on offer today is in good company. In fact, you can grab it now from B&H Photo for just $448 instead of the usual $648 using the automatically applied coupon. Just be aware that the deal ends tonight, so grab it as soon as you can.
There's a lot to love about the Q60C. If you're a sports fan, you'll be happy to know that it has HLG HDR, a standard that a lot of sports broadcasters use. Combine that with the solid 50-inch size, and you get an immersive experience that makes this an ideal Super Bowl TV. Unfortunately, the base refresh rate is only 50Hz, but at least it has motion-smoothening technology if you'd like to go that route.
On the other hand, if you prefer watching older shows and films, the Q60C comes with a Quantum Processor chip that can help upscale your content up to 4K, although the end result will depend a lot on the source material. Luckily, it does come with HDR 10 Plus if you want to watch modern content, and with the Tizen smart TV platform, you have access to all your favorite streaming apps.
So, if you're looking to score a new TV, then this is probably one of the best deals you're going to find this week in terms of bang for your buck, so grab it while it still lasts. Otherwise, if this still doesn't tickle your fancy, check out some of these other great TV deals.
