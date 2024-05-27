Score a 20-Watt Anker USB-C Power Strip at Amazon for Only $15 Today

USB-C chargers are great for reducing clutter around your electrical outlets and keeping new devices ready for your demands. With so many chargers to choose from, it can be hard to make a final purchase decision. Anker makes some of the most reliable chargers on the market and tends to keep its products inexpensive. This USB-C deal is no exception. For only $15, you can score an Anker USB-C charger at a discount of $11 at Amazon, or 43% off this Memorial Day. Keep in mind that Amazon deals tend to disappear quietly.

This charger includes three outlet inputs, two USB-A ports and one USB-C port that you can use to charge your gadgets. Thanks to its 20-watt output capacity, your devices will always be ready whenever you need them. It also helps that the Anker charger is compact so you can easily take it with you wherever you go.

This Anker USB-C port is built with a 5-foot cable for more options on where you can charge your devices. Amazon deals tend to come and go quickly, so now's a great time to snag this discount.

