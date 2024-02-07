Score a 2-Pack of ZeroWater Replacement Filters for $30

When it comes to water filters that can remove contaminants from your drinking water, ZeroWater pitchers are the best that money can buy. It earned the top spot as the best overall water filter pitcher after we tested multiple top brands. It's well worth the investment if you haven't already snagged one.

For those that already have a ZeroWater Pitcher, you won't want to miss this deal on a two-pack of replacement filters. ZeroWater has marked them down to just $30, shaving $5 off the regular price. And Amazon has price-matched this deal as well. We're not sure how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

The filters are designed with five-stage filtration to remove 99.6% of all dissolved solids from your tap water. That includes both organic and inorganic materials including metals, minerals, salts and ions. These filters are IAPMO-certified to reduce PFOA/PFOS, lead, chromium and mercury. Plus, all of the material is BPA-free.

Each filter has an estimated 15-gallon filter life, which can provide the equivalent of over 100 plastic bottles, making it a more eco-friendly and cost-effective option in the long run. ZeroWater Pitchers also include a free TDS meter to check the levels of dissolved solids before and after filtering your water, and it will also let you know when you need to change your filter.

For more discounts on eco-friendly options for your home, be sure to check out our roundup of smart thermostat deals and other smart home deals.