Score a $150 Discount on Unlocked Galaxy Z Flip Phones at Amazon

Foldable phones are all the rage right now, but they often carry a hefty price tag. If you're looking to get your hands on a foldable model, Amazon has a deal you won't want to miss. Right now you can score a $150 discount on our favorite foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip 5. That brings the price of the 256GB model to just $850.

We've seen this phone go for as low as $800 in the past, but this is still a fantastic Z Flip 5 deal for anyone wanting to upgrade to a foldable phone. We're not sure how long Amazon will offer this deal, so be sure to act soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

Unlike flip phones of years gone by, the Z Flip 5 offers tons of great features in a small, compact package, with the 3.4-inch outer cover screen being one of its biggest perks, as CNET phone guru Lisa Eadicicco noted. It also has a super fast Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, and when fully open, it's 6.7 inches, so you get a lot of phone for the size.

As of right now, you can score the discount on all colors that are in stock, including cream, graphite, lavender and mint. And if you're looking for even more storage, the 512GB models are on sale as well right now for just $970.

You'll want to act fast because prices fluctuate on Amazon, as does stock, and getting the unlocked foldable Z Flip at this price won't last long. It's worth noting that Amazon also offers a trade-in program that lets you save up to $401 in exchange for your old phone.