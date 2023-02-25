Russia, Ukraine and Cyberwar 'Cocaine Bear' Review Air Fryer Recall 5 Exercises for Mental Health iOS 16 Tricks to Save Battery Baseball's Big Rule Changes 6 Black-Owned Apps to Download Best Games for PSVR 2
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.
Deals

Score a $100 Restaurant.com Gift Card for Just $14 at StackSocial

Cash in on big savings with this e-gift card that can be used for dine-in, takeout or delivery at your choice of over 60,000 restaurants nationwide.

Adrian Marlow headshot
Adrian Marlow
A $100 Restaurant.com gift card with an image of a lobster tail against a purple background.
Restaurant.com

Hoping to cut costs for your next meal? Going to a restaurant can be a splurge, but Restaurant.com is paving the way to better deals no matter what you're in the mood for. The site has partnerships with over 62,000 restaurants nationwide including IHOP, Subway, House of Blues and other favorites, so you can always find something tasty to order. And right now, you can save 86% on a Restaurant.com e-gift card -- scoring you a $100 gift card for just $14. This deal is only available through March 2, so be sure to get your order in before then. 

See at StackSocial

When you buy an e-gift card from Restaurant.com, your credits will never expire and can be applied anywhere on the website, whether it's for dine-in, takeout or delivery. After you select this deal, just head to Restaurant.com to redeem your code, then search for participating restaurants near you to see what's available. With more than 500,000 deals available every day, you're sure to find something to satisfy your cravings at a fraction of the cost. Restaurant.com also partners with Edible Arrangements, in case you're in the market for some unique gift ideas. 

Your dream home doesn't have to cost a fortune.

Use our CNET Shopping extension to compare prices, set price alerts or add coupons to your cart with a single click.