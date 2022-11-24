Score 50% Off Select Toys for All Ages During Target's Black Friday Sale

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.
There's something special about getting toys as a gift. They're magical, fun to play with and can create some really great memories. Whether you're looking for a gift for a kid or an adult, there is something for everyone during Target's Black Friday sale for 50% off hundreds of select toys.
Select toys for all ages are 50% off.
For a baby's first or second Christmas, pick up a few gifts to inspire creativity and musicality. This LeapFrog Let's Record! music player is $17, and can play 10 active songs to get them moving or 10 slower songs to help them calm down or sleep. Teach them the alphabet using this FAO Schwarz learning letters animal alphabet board for $7. And let them rock out with a LeapFrog Tappin' Colors two-in-1 xylophone for $12.
For slightly older kids there are even more toys to choose from. Give one your kid this Melissa & Doug scoop and serve ice cream set for $16 that's fit for a future foodie. Or they can evolve one of the original Pokemon starters: Turn Squirtle into a Blastoise for $13.
Anyone who's a teen and above will find fun board games to play with family and friends. Made for ages 17 and up, this $15 Influencers in the Wild game allows up to six players to gain and lose followers by completing challenges. Or bump off other players with The Godfather Last Family Standing game for $10.
