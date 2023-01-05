Live: CES Live Blog Wonders of CES Future Tech at CES Bomb Cyclone Threatens California Cuffless Blood Pressure Monitor iOS 16.3 Beta 10 Changes on Tax Returns Habits to Boost Mental Health
Score 50% Off Beauty Steals at Ulta Beauty's Love Your Skin Event

Get a whole new skin care routine with popular beauty products for half off.

Robin Mosley headshot
Robin Mosley
Ready to give your skin a new routine in 2023 with all new products? In Ulta Beauty's Love Your Skin Event you can get daily beauty steals for 50% off. This event runs through Jan. 21, so that means you have ample opportunity to pick up your favorite products for half the price. 

Today's beauty steals include three products, two of which I use regularly. The first product is Shiseido benefiance wrinkle smoothing eye cream for $32. When you want to reduce wrinkles, this is the type of cream you should reach for. It's formulated for all skin types and targets six types of eye wrinkles. 

For a hand cream that keeps your hands soft, you can snag L'Occitane shea butter cream for $15. Not only does this cream keep your skin soft, but it also doesn't leave a greasy residue after. Then there's Glamglow Glowstarter mega illuminating moisturizer for $25. I use this product daily, specifically in the morning to give my skin a boost of hydration. It also provides a shimmery finish that works on any skin type.

While you can't get discounts for these products until the deal it starts, here are the other products on sale for the rest of the week:

Jan. 6 beauty steals

Jan. 7 beauty steals

For the rest of the sale, head over to Ulta Beauty for throughout the next few weeks for more beauty steals.

