Score 50% Off a MasterClass Subscription in Time for Father's Day

If your dad or favorite recent grad loves learning things, they'll enjoy this MasterClass subscription as you enjoy this discount of 50%.

masterclass logo in red against a purple, green and yelllow background

MasterClass 

 MasterClass/CNET

Summer is nearly upon us, which means 2024 is flying by. The relaxed environment of summer is perfect for learning new things or picking up a hobby. MasterClass helps give you the knowledge you need to become the best version of yourself. And you can even give a subscription as a gift to a dad or a recent grad. With a ton of courses available, there's sure to be something for everyone. Right now you can get a new MasterClass subscription at a massive 50% off. You do need to act soon, though, as this special deal is only around for a limited time.

See at MasterClass

With MasterClass, you'll learn from the best and gain new skills to implement in the new year and beyond. You can learn to write better stories with Judy Blume, make amazing YouTube videos with Marques Brownlee (aka MKBHD), or pick up some business tips from Richard Branson and leadership from Coach K. There are hundreds of lessons for the world's best in areas like arts, entertainment, writing, business, food, lifestyle, music, science, tech and more.

If this isn't your cup of chai, we have a host of other options for you to consider. If you want to become a certified IT professional, then this CompTIA Course Super Bundle is a good place to start. Or if you want to learn but your schedule doesn't allow for full courses, there's Headway, which brings you 15-minute summaries of popular books on almost every subject. Now, you truly have no reason to not learn something new in 2024.

