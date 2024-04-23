Score $40 Free Amazon Credit With This Samsung Galaxy A35 Deal

The Samsung Galaxy A35 was originally announced back in March 2024, but it only just became available in the US a week ago. If you're looking to get your hands on Samsung's latest 6.6-inch phone, this deal at Amazon is worth considering. Right now, you can get a free $40 Amazon gift card with your purchase of the Galaxy A35 in either navy or lilac. This offer is only good through April 28, so be sure to grab one before you miss out. Prefer to shop at Best Buy? A similar deal is available there.

While it has the "Galaxy" branding, the A-series devices are not quite as premium as their S-series counterparts, but that doesn't mean this phone isn't worth taking a look at. It has a nice large 6.6-inch display, which is bigger than similarly priced phones on the market today. It has 128GB of internal storage, but you can add a microSD card of up to 1TB to it with ease. Some of the other features include IP67 rating to keep it safe against water, dirt and dust, along with a 5,000-mAh battery and a 50-megapixel main camera.

Sounds like a lot for a phone that's just $400, right? That's because it is. It's also worth noting that the. Galaxy A35 does not have a telephoto lens like the S24 series does, and the ultrawide camera is only 8-megapixel where the S24 series is 16-megapixel. There's also no portrait mode photos in the dark and it doesn't support Galaxy AI. Overall, you get a lot with of phone for the price, making it the perfect phone deal for someone who doesn't need the latest and greatest but still wants a new phone that will last for years.