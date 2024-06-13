Score 20% Off Essential Tech Accessories With Journey's Father's Day Sale
Save 20% off everything on Journey's site, from charging stations to laptop sleeves to cords and more.
With Father's Day around the corner, you might be struggling to find the right gift for the father figure in your life. It's hard to go wrong with tech gifts. A great battery pack, USB charger or other tech accessory can make an excellent choice, and one of our favorite tech accessory brands, Journey, is having a 20% off sitewide sale. This deal is available to anyone who enters the discount code GIFT20 during checkout, so just remember to put that in and you're good to go.
Hey, did you know? CNET Deals texts are free, easy and save you money.
The site has a huge array of products to choose from. For example, if you want to pick up a MagSafe power band that doubles as as an iPhone stand, consider the Rapid Go 10,000mAh wireless kickstand power bank. It's usually $70, but with the discount it comes down to just $56.
If you're on the hunt for a charging stand that does it all, the Trio 3-in-1 wireless charging station is an ideal pick for Apple users. It falls to $112 with the coupon code, saving you $28, and it can charge an iPhone, AirPods and an Apple Watch simultaneously.
There are plenty of other potential gifts available as well, including laptop sleeves, phone cases, car chargers, device trackers and more, so be sure to shop the entire selection at Journey to find exactly what you need for your dad -- or anyone else you want to spoil this Father's Day.
Impulse Buys Under $25 That Actually Make Great GiftsSee all photos
CNET is always covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, and check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers. And peruse our gift guide, which includes a full range of ideas for birthdays, anniversaries and more.