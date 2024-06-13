Score 20% Off Essential Tech Accessories With Journey's Father's Day Sale

With Father's Day around the corner, you might be struggling to find the right gift for the father figure in your life. It's hard to go wrong with tech gifts. A great battery pack, USB charger or other tech accessory can make an excellent choice, and one of our favorite tech accessory brands, Journey, is having a 20% off sitewide sale. This deal is available to anyone who enters the discount code GIFT20 during checkout, so just remember to put that in and you're good to go.

The site has a huge array of products to choose from. For example, if you want to pick up a MagSafe power band that doubles as as an iPhone stand, consider the Rapid Go 10,000mAh wireless kickstand power bank. It's usually $70, but with the discount it comes down to just $56.

If you're on the hunt for a charging stand that does it all, the Trio 3-in-1 wireless charging station is an ideal pick for Apple users. It falls to $112 with the coupon code, saving you $28, and it can charge an iPhone, AirPods and an Apple Watch simultaneously.

There are plenty of other potential gifts available as well, including laptop sleeves, phone cases, car chargers, device trackers and more, so be sure to shop the entire selection at Journey to find exactly what you need for your dad -- or anyone else you want to spoil this Father's Day.