Score 1TB of Lifetime Cloud Storage for Just $128

Whether you can't stop taking photos or you have documents you need to back up, having some form of cloud storage is inevitable. Instead of getting stuck having to remove files to free up space, having plenty of cloud storage enables you to clear some space on your devices without choosing what to delete. But extra storage comes at a price. Luckily you can get a great deal with a Koofr cloud storage subscription with 1TB of space discounted to just $128 on StackSocial when you use coupon code ENJOY20. That's a one-time fee for the storage space, meaning it won't recur or have further costs down the line. Considering Koofr's 1TB plan usually costs €10 (approx $11) per month, it won't take long for this lifetime deal to prove cost-effective.

You can save a lot of files you have 1TB of storage to play with. Whether you're saving videos, the latest chapter of that novel you're working on, or you need to keep track of your taxes, Koofr offers private and secure storage with no file size limit. Koofr also has some nice features like helping to recognize duplicate files, batch file-renaming, and built-in encryption. If you want to keep your files online for whatever reason, and you've less than 1TB of them, this lifetime Koofr cloud storage deal could well be the answer you've been looking for.