1-Day Best Buy Deal Knocks $350 Off the Schwinn IC3 Exercise Bike Price

If you're looking for budget friendly equipment to outfit your home gym, the Schwinn IC3 is a solid option for a high-energy, low-impact workout. Features include a 40-pound flywheel with variable resistance, dual SPD pedals with toe cages or SPD clips, a water bottle holder with an integrated multimedia device rack and more. Today only, Best Buy is offering a , bringing the price to just $350. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then.

The IC3 also features an LCD console that tracks metrics such as heart rate, speed, time, distance, calories and RPMs. It just takes two AA batteries. This bike also has a fully adjustable and ventilated race-style seat and adjustable handlebars that provide several grip positions so you can customize your ride for a comfortable fit.

The Schwinn IC4 is a newer version of this bike and was chosen as one of CNET's best exercise bikes for 2022. It does come with additional high-tech features, but you'll have to pay over $600 more for the . The IC3 is functional if you don't need the latest tech integrations. Just keep in mind that this previous-gen exercise bike uses traditional friction pads, which will need to be replaced as part of routine maintenance. Even so, the IC3 offers all the basics and is both functional and affordable for the average person.