Schwinn Easy-Steer Trike for $47 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Schwinn Easy-Steer Trike in Red/Black or Red/White for $76.66. Order via pickup to cut the price to $47.66 . (Amazon offers it for slightly more for Prime members only.) That's $6 under our April mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $21.) It features a steel frame, high-back saddle with 3-point seat belt, removable push/steer handles, rear gravity-lock dump bin, front basket, and enclosed EVA tires.



Update: Walmart has dropped the price to $46.71 with in-store pickup.