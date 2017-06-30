Schwinn Easy-Steer Trike for $44 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Schwinn Easy-Steer Trike in several colors (Red/Black pictured) for $76.39. Order via pickup to cut the price to $43.96. That's $3 under our mention from two days ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $2, although most stores charge $77 or more.) It features a steel frame, high-back saddle with 3-point seat belt, removable push/steer handles, rear gravity-lock dump bin, front basket, and enclosed EVA tires.