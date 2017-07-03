Schwinn 36" Woody Wagon for $50 + free shipping

  • CNET
Madison Sporting Goods via eBay offers the Schwinn 36" Woody Wagon in Teal for $49.99 with free shipping. That's $30 under our mention from last September and the lowest price we could find today by $21. It features a powder-coated frame, steel bed with rolled edges, 8" x 4" mock white wall tires with chrome hubs, and telescoping, folding handle.

