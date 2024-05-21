Save Your Skin and Save Yourself 25% Thanks to This Memorial Day Sale on Coola

Summer is on its way, and that means there are a huge number of Memorial Day sales going on right now. It also means you should consider getting some more sunscreen. If you want to get some great summer skincare and save yourself some money, then you'll want to make the most of this sale that knocks 25% off of everything on Coola. That discount is applied in your cart, so don't panic if you can't see the money off when you're looking at things.

There are a huge number of skincare items on sale here, but most of them have a focus on protecting you from the sun. It's an important thing to do, and also makes this sale a great option for skin care gifts if you're thinking about what to get someone with a birthday coming up soon. The sale means you can grab an organic face sunscreen lotion for $24 instead of the usual $32, or a fancy Liplux lip balm for just $9.

There are loads of other items on sale here including things like blue light blocking creams and more. Whether you're just going to the beach for the day, or you're going out running with some new gear thanks to the best fitness deals, this sale should serve you well.