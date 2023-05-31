Save Up to 87% on Skullcandy Earbuds and Snag a Pair From Just $10

You don't need to spend $200 or more to get a decent pair of earbuds these days. There are plenty of worthwhile options under $100, and right now, you can snag some for even less. Today only, Woot is offering up to 87% off select Skullcandy earbuds, with prices starting at just $10. These deals are only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

There are a few different pairs of earbuds to choose from at this sale. At just $10, or $69 off the usual price, the Vert Clip-Anywhere earbuds are the most affordable option available. They connect to your devices wirelessly via Bluetooth, but have a cord connecting the buds to a large clip-on dial that makes it easy to adjust volume and skip songs on the fly.

Or if you want a pair of true-wireless earbuds that are completely cordless, you can snag these Indy Evo earbuds for just $15, which saves you $65 compared to the usual price. They feature an IP55 water and dust resistance rating and 30 hours of battery life and are equipped with Tile tracking tech so you never have to worry about losing track of them. And for just $5 more, you can upgrade to the Indy Fuel earbuds, which boast the same specs but also add support for wireless charging.

If you want a seriously rugged pair of earbuds, you can get these Push Ultra buds for $20, saving you $80 compared to the usual price. They're equipped with flexible ear hooks to keep them in place during workouts, are protected against water and sweat with an IP67 resistance rating and boast an impressive 40-hour battery life.

