Save Up to $82 on Sony InZone Headsets at Amazon's Game Week Sale

If you're a serious online gamer, a decent headset is a must-have. It allows you to strategize with your teammates, trash-talk your opponents and the improved audio makes it easy to be aware of every shot and step happening around you. And right now, you can take advantage of Amazon's Gaming Week sale to snag one for less. The online retailer is currently offering up to $82 off Sony InZone PS5 headsets, with prices starting at just $58. The sale runs through May 28, so we'd recommend getting your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

There are three different InZone headset models to choose from, which all feature a flip-to-mute boom mic, and support 360-degree spatial audio for a truly immersive gaming experience. Plus, they allow you to create a personalized sound profile with custom EQ that's optimized for your play style. The most affordable model available is the wired InZone H3, which you can snag for $58, $42 off the usual price. Or you can upgrade to the wireless InZone H7, which promises a 40-hour battery life and is on sale for $148, which saves you $82 compared to the usual price. Or, for hardcore gamers, there's the high-end InZone H9 wireless headset. It's only available with a small $22 discount, dropping the price down to $278, but gives you noise-canceling capabilities, LED lighting and synthetic leather earpads. All three headsets work with PS5 and PC.

You can find more great deals on games, hardware and accessories at Amazon's Game Week sale, and you can check out our full roundup of all the best PS5 deals for more bargains on Sony gaming gear.