Save Up to $800 on a Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Laptop With Trade-In
Samsung is also sweetening the pot with a free 2TB portable SSD, but you'll want to act sooner rather than later to score this deal.
Buying a great laptop can be an expensive endeavor, although there are often some brilliant laptop deals to be had if you know where to look. Right now, Samsung is offering up to $800 off the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra, Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360, Galaxy Book 4 Pro and Galaxy Book 4 360 when you trade in your old machine for a new one. Plus, you'll receive a free 2TB portable SSD thrown in for good measure. That SSD is worth $220 alone, making this an incredible deal that won't last long. All you have to do is place your order before April 1.
These deals cover a range of Samsung laptops including high-powered workstations as well as smaller, portable two-in-one laptops. At the top of the lineup is the $2,400 Galaxy Book 4 Ultra, a machine packed with an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor and up to 2TB of storage. It comes with a 16-inch 3K Dynamic OLED display and is a great laptop for getting all manner of work done with a minimum amount of fuss.
At the opposite end of the lineup, we have the Galaxy Book 4 360, a $1,100 laptop that can be used as a tablet with S Pen compatibility and comes with a 15.6-inch AMOLED display, plenty of connectivity, and up to 2TB of SSD storage. There are other models available as well, so be sure to check out the full lineup if you're in the market for a new machine. Alternatively, Best Buy is offering the same laptops with up to $200 back as an e-gift card, too.
