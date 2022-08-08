Bargains for Under $25 HP Envy 34 All-in-One PC Review Best Fitbits T-Mobile Data Breach Settlement ExpressVPN Review Best Buy Anniversary Sale Healthy Meal Delivery Orville 'Out Star Treks' Star Trek
Save Up to 80% on Home Essentials at Bed Bath & Beyond's Warehouse Event

Plus, get 20% off your entire purchase with a coupon.

A silver blender, toaster oven and fry pan on an orange background
Bed Bath & Beyond is running a new deal right now for up to 80% off during its warehouse event. Plus, you get 20% off the entire purchase with a coupon through Aug. 10.

There are a ton of products that you can shop for. Since it's Bed Bath & Beyond, you'll obviously come across a lot of home essentials geared towards keeping you nice and cozy. This Bee & Willow Cable Knit Reversible Throw blanket is $30, saving you $20. This bestseller has a cable knit pattern and a reverse Sherpa side to give you options on how you want to stay warm. Another good choice is this Studio 3B Heathered Stripe Modal Jersey Two-Piece Full/Queen Comforter set for $60. 

If you're shopping for kitchen gear, pick up this Everyday Bistro Band by Fitz and Floyd 45-piece Flatware set for $73, a 50% savings, that's exclusive to Bed Bath & Beyond. And for a minimalist dinner set, you can get this Olivia and Oliver Harper Organic Shape Platinum Five-piece Place setting for $42, saving you $28. 

And you can't forget about storage. This five-pack Simply Essential nesting storage bins are $15 (save $10), while a Squared Away Hair Care turntable is $15, finally giving you a place to store your hair dryer properly.

Your dream home doesn't have to cost a fortune.

