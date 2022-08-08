Save Up to 80% on Home Essentials at Bed Bath & Beyond's Warehouse Event

Bed Bath & Beyond is running a new deal right now for up to during its warehouse event. Plus, you get 20% off the entire purchase with a coupon through Aug. 10.

There are a ton of products that you can shop for. Since it's Bed Bath & Beyond, you'll obviously come across a lot of home essentials geared towards keeping you nice and cozy. This is $30, saving you $20. This bestseller has a cable knit pattern and a reverse Sherpa side to give you options on how you want to stay warm. Another good choice is this for $60.

If you're shopping for kitchen gear, pick up this for $73, a 50% savings, that's exclusive to Bed Bath & Beyond. And for a minimalist dinner set, you can get this for $42, saving you $28.

And you can't forget about storage. This five-pack are $15 (save $10), while a is $15, finally giving you a place to store your hair dryer properly.