Save Up to 80% on Fashion, Home and Beauty at Neiman Marcus

Neiman Marcus is back with a brand new deal through Aug. 8. With an extra 20% off regular prices, shoppers get during the Neiman Marcus sale's on sale event. With this, you'll have the option to shop for apparel for both men, women and kids as well as shoes and jewelry too.

This deal at Neiman Marcus is ideal for anyone who wants designer clothes of all styles that are high-end, but for less. Since this sale has over 6,000 products available, there's a lot to sift through. That said, when you take the discount into consideration, prices start at $4, with this . And if you want a whole set, you can grab a for $8, for $12 and for $20. The most expensive thing on sale right now is for $8338, but the majority of shoppers interested in this deal (myself included) will likely stick with more affordable options.

For a more practical earring, take a look at in gold for $126 (save $99). These earrings are 34 millimeters, 12 karat gold plated brass with crystal accents. Sticking with the gold theme, this Neiman Marcus is a $154 hand-painted, porcelain set with a glaze finish. In this set, there are four dinner plates, four salad plates and four cereal bowls that are dishwasher and microwave safe.

If you're interested in fashion and handbags, you'll find some creative and boundary-pushing items. A is $90 (save $360). A bag such as this one will certainly grab someone's attention with its bright pink faux fur and black straps. A more pragmatic choice from this brand would be its $160 (save $350) that is still playful in size, but something you can take with you to work.

And apparel on sale is about what you'd expect from fashion deals. You'll find dresses, pants, shirts and more from brands, including Alice + Olivia, Ralph Lauren Collection and L'Agence.