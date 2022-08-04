OnePlus 10T vs. 10 Pro Samsung QN90B TV Review Best Cheap Phone Plan Grill Tools Under $25 Try Meal Kits for Next to Nothing Great Sheets Up to 50% Off at Ulta Best Movies on Apple TV Plus
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Save Up to 76% on Home and Dorm Essentials at Woot

Save big on a variety of products for the bedroom, kitchen and bathroom.

School is just around the corner, and that means it's time to home in on back-to-school saving events. Right now at Woot, there's a major sale on dorm room necessities that lasts until Aug. 13. But this sale isn't just for undergraduates: Anyone can find something perfect for their home with this wide range of discounted products. 

See at Woot

Get all of your organization needs met with these foldable storage bags (get 'em for $13 and save $5), this six-pack of storage cubes for $18 (save $5), this divided storage organizer bin for $8 (save $7), and this mesh cabinet organizer with drawers (get it for $37 and save $9). There are also makeup storage organizers including a tower display organizer for $30 (save $5), and a silicone cosmetic brush pen organizer (get it for $10 and save $3).

Upgrade your kitchen with deals on small appliances, including this refurbished Ninja SP100 six-in-one digital air fry oven for just $80 and an electric kettle for just $24 (save $16). Get a complete dinnerware set when you buy this 65-piece utensil set for $30 (save $28) along with a 12-piece plate and bowl set for $40 (save $15). You can make your bed extra comfortable with a lavender-infused memory foam gel topper for $43 (save $17) or this ultra soft Refinery29 quilt for $20 (save $64).

Your dream home doesn't have to cost a fortune.

Use our CNET Shopping extension to compare prices, set price alerts or add coupons to your cart with a single click.